Cleveland National Forest official, avid hiker speak on hiking and trail safety

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Helicopter rescues and law enforcement are not the ideal sight to see on any hiking trial.

And Three Sisters Falls recently is where tragedy happen.

“The first responders that were out there over this weekend and this past weekend dealing with these situations, our hearts go out to the families and friends of these folks,” said Nathan Judy, with the Cleveland National Forest.

On Tuesday, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office identified this weekend’s missing hiker, who was found dead after falling in the water at the Three Sisters Falls, as a 28-year-old man from Rancho Cucamonga.

Prior to that, a 48-year-old woman died trying to save a teenage girl who lost her footing at the falls, and both went over the edge. The teen was airlifted to the hospital.

“It’s sad to hear, but it also just points out you always have to be aware that even though it doesn’t seem that far from civilization, once you’re out there it’s a dangerous place to be,” said avid hiker Michael Taylor.

Taylor’s been constantly hiking for the better part of a decade and got into the hobby about 30 years ago.

He said he hiked Three Sisters Falls about three months ago and the recent terrible incidents should serve as big reminder for anyone hitting any trail.

“They say, ‘Oh, it’s only a couple of miles,’ But that can be a very long ways if you haven’t done it in a while. Plus, you have the altitude gain and loss as you’re walking down the trail; can be deceiving that it’s there,” Taylor said.

And if you plan on going there or any trail, Judy encourages everyone to know it before you go, especially as we enter these summer months.

“Take a look at what trail they want to go to, assess their own conditions and see if they can go out there if it’s safe for them to do so. So, the onus is really on the folks who want to go visit the forest,” Judy said.

There are clearly the go-to to have before going on a hike: Having plenty of water, food, sun protection and attire.

But Judy said another thing is to let someone know you’re going on a hike on a trail and when you’re going to return.