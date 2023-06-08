Watch Now
Woman dies after falling at Three Sisters Falls

A sign indicating the beginning of the Three Sisters Falls trailhead in the Cleveland National Forest.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jun 08, 2023
JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman died Thursday morning after falling into one of the waterfalls at Three Sisters Falls, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

SDSD Lt. Matthew Carpenter says deputies received a call about the incident at 9:45 a.m. The sheriff's department, along with a crew of firefighters, used a helicopter in an effort to find and rescue the woman.

When first responders took the woman out of the water, it was apparent she was dead, Carpenter says.

SDSD was not able to confirm the age of the victim as of 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

The U.S. Forest Service was also called out to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.

