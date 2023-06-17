Crews search for missing hiker at Three Sisters Falls

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) – San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing hiker at Three Sister Falls in Julian.

Deputies with the Julian Sheriff's substation received a call for help on Friday at about 5:00 p.m., according to SDCSD. Two people were swimming at the middle level of the falls when one of them, a 27-year-old man, went under and did not resurface.

Deputies, CAL FIRE San Diego, volunteers with Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) and Sheriff's ASTREA helicopter searched for the man around the waterfalls until sunset. The sheriff's department said the darkness and amount of water flowing into the waterfalls made it too dangerous to continue with the search.

The Helix Water District shut off the dam that feeds water to Three Sisters Falls to decrease the water flow just before 8:00 p.m. The U.S. Forest Service has closed the Three Sisters Falls trail until further notice.

Three Sisters Falls and Trail are temporarily Closed. Please avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/T6B9ND5UCO — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) June 17, 2023

On Saturday, the search for the missing man at around 8 a.m. included the sheriff's office, CAL FIRE San Diego, U.S. Forest Service and SAR volunteers. The sheriff's volunteer drive unit has also been called and is preparing to help search.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

