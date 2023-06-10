Woman killed in tragic fall at Three Sisters Falls identified

DESCANSO, Calif. (KGTV) — The name of a woman who took a deadly fall after trying to save a teenage girl from falling over the ledge of a waterfall in North San Diego County Thursday morning has been released.

Sarah Louise Crocker, 48, of Ladera Ranch, was killed after she and a 15-year-old girl went over the edge of a waterfall and landed in the bottom-mot pool of water.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says deputies received a call around 9:45 a.m. about an incident at Three Sisters Falls in Descanso.

Upon arrival, authorities learned Crocker was supervising a group of teens, and they were all hiking when the teenage girl lost her footing in the middle pool of the falls.

Crocker tried to save the girl, but unfortunately, they fell over the ledge and plunged into the waterfall.

According to the medical examiner's office, the fall caused Crocker to suffer from multiple blunt-force injuries, and she eventually drowned.

The sheriff's department and a crew of firefighters used a helicopter to find and rescue Crocker. Once they found her, emergency personnel tried to use CPR to resuscitate Crocker, but she was pronounced dead.

The teenage girl who fell with Crocker was taken to the hospital with neck and back injuries.