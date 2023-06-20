Body found at Three Sisters Falls following days-long search for missing hiker

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) - The search for a missing hiker last seen at Three Sisters Falls has ended after authorities found a body Monday afternoon.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the body was found by divers with the department's reserve unit just before 1:30 p.m. underwater in the middle pool of the falls.

The body was discovered in the same area where the hiker was last seen Friday.

The four-day search included deputies with the Alpine Sheriff's Station, Julian Sheriff's Substation, Sheriff's ASTREA helicopter, CAL FIRE and U.S. Forest Service.

“The water current was too dangerous for divers to attempt a search underwater until today,” the department said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will now work to identify the man and determine a cause of death.

“We thank all the volunteers who helped during the search operations,” the department concluded.

