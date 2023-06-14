Loved ones mourn hiker who died trying to save teen at Three Sisters Falls

DESCANSO, Calif. (KGTV) - A woman deputies say died after trying to save a teen at Three Sisters Falls is being remembered as an experienced hiker.

It was clear to those who knew her that Sarah Crocker, 48, seemed happiest on a trail somewhere, hiking.

"She's been in nature since she was in diapers,” said close friend Donna Chirco.

Chirco says Crocker summited Mount Whitney, hiked in Peru, and worked at a nature reserve in Orange County.

“She was joyful, adventurous. She led children on nature hikes, field trips … that was really her groove, exploring and teaching,” said Chirco.

Last Thursday morning, Crocker was back in her element, leading a hike with four teens at Three Sisters Falls near Julian, a hike that suddenly turned tragic.

According to deputies, they were in the middle pool of the falls when a 15-year-old girl—a family friend—lost her footing. Crocker tried to save her, but both went over a ledge.

The teen was airlifted to a hospital and will survive her injuries.

Crocker, a wife, and mother of two teens, died at the scene.

“Time stops. It’s really hard to breathe," Chirco said. "It’s like the world is going on around you, and everyone is living this normal life, but you're stuck in this slow-mo."

Chirco says the actions of her friend, an experienced and safety-conscious hiker, were not surprising.

“She absolutely looks out for the people she's with on the hikes, whether she’s discussing snakes or talking about poisonous plants,” said Chirco. “It boils down to, this was just an unfortunate accident, and there’s no blame to put anywhere.”

And though Chirco's pain is not dulled, she does take a bit of solace from the way her friend passed.

“She passed away doing what she loved to do … There is a sort of a beauty in that, that she was doing what she loved,” said Chirco.

Crocker's family, who live in Ladera Ranch, says they are ‘stronger together’ and will get through this together.

A GoFundMe Campaign has been started to help the family with expenses.

