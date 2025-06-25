ATF investigation rules Oceanside Pier fire accidental.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Investigators have determined that last year's massive fire at the Oceanside Pier was caused by an accidental electrical failure, likely due to saltwater corrosion.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) led the investigation, with the Oceanside Fire Department's assistance.

The ATF released an initial report to the City of Oceanside, including the fire department, late last year, but the report only recently became available to the public after redactions were made.

Blake Dorse, Division Chief of Community Risk Reduction with the Oceanside Fire Department, said the report ruled that the fire was accidental.

Dorse said investigators were able to determine that first by locating the origin of the fire.

"They were able to determine that it was located within the northwest portion of the pier," Dorse said.

Then investigators identified potential heat sources at the origin of the fire.

While the department initially suspected the fire might have started at Ruby's Diner or the adjacent eatery Brine Box, the investigation ruled out both establishments.

"The corrosion from the saltwater environment could have caused some electrical failure underneath the pier, which potentially could have caused the fire," Dorse said.

Due to the extensive damage from the fire, investigators were unable to identify the specific piece of electrical equipment that failed.

Despite the destruction, about 90% of the pier was saved during the firefighting efforts last April.

"We're so happy that we could save most of the pier for people to enjoy," Dorse said.

The city has plans to restore the damaged end of the pier with a new diner.

Dorse said the preliminary estimate for the restoration is approximately $17 million, though that figure could change.

Officials expect the restoration to be completed within the next two years.