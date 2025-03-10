5 killed, 1 seriously injured in San Diego-area traffic collisions over the weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Over the weekend, four people were killed, and one person was seriously injured in separate traffic collisions in San Diego County.

On Saturday, at 2:12 a.m., a man was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in National City. The National City Police Department, firefighters, and paramedics responded to reports of a person lying in the street. A woman was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police located 27-year-old Jamal Dekwon Lee several blocks away with a vehicle that “showed clear evidence” of a collision, police said. Lee was arrested and booked into the San Diego County Jail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI, and felony hit-and-run.

Later, on Saturday evening, one person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sweetwater Springs Boulevard, by Monte Vista High School, at around 6:57 p.m. The rider apparently collided with a utility van and was killed.

The incident was reported on the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page and the CHPfatal.com website that tracks fatal traffic incidents in California. More details about the collision are unavailable at this time.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run in San Marcos, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the intersection of South Rancho Santa Fe Road and Lake San Marcos Drive, where they found a motorcyclist down on the roadway, possibly the victim of a hit-and-run. He was taken to a hospital, and his identity was not released.

Authorities are investigating the incident and searching for a newer model white sedan that could have driver-side damage. Anybody with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s San Marcos station at 760-510-5200.

Then, near midnight on Saturday, a pedestrian was hit and killed in Escondido in the 1100 block of East Washington Ave., according to police. The victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center where they died from their injuries. The driver, who remained at the scene and cooperated, was not arrested or cited.

On Sunday, around 6 p.m. in Encinitas, a 60-year-old man was hit by an 84-year-old driver on the 100 block of Jupiter Street. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

A final traffic death occurred Sunday at 7:10 p.m. in the winery area of Poway, according to the California Highway Patrol. A man was riding an ATV when it flipped and caught fire on Mussey Grade Road, the CHP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In January, 21 people were killed in San Diego-area traffic incidents – seventeen were reported as of February 3, and four additional fatalities were later reported.

In February, 17 people were killed in San Diego-area traffic incidents – fifteen were reported as of March 1, and two additional fatalities, both pedestrians, have since been reported.

Eight people have been killed so far in March, bringing this year’s total to 46 traffic fatalities.

This article was updated to include the incident that occurred in Encinitas on Sunday.