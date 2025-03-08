Four victims of fatal San Diego-area traffic accidents ID'd

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities have publicly identified four people who lost their lives in recent weeks to San Diego-area traffic accidents — one after driving onto railroad tracks in the path of a train and three while trying to cross busy roadways on foot.

The most recent of the roadway fatalities took place just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, when 86-year-old Walter Robbins of San Marcos steered a Toyota pickup past a lowered rail-crossing gate at Enterprise Street and West Mission Road in Escondido and pulled to a stop on the rails for unknown reasons, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

An eastbound Sprinter train then struck the truck, the agency reported. Robbins died at the scene.

Two days earlier, San Diego resident Martin Huber, 37, was struck by a northbound Nissan SUV while trying to run across Interstate 5 near Old Town at about 1:30 a.m., the medical examiner reported. He died before paramedics could take him to a hospital.

A similar accident fatally injured a homeless woman last week. Kiah Schultz, 27, was hit by an eastbound Toyota sedan about 9:30 p.m. Thursday while crossing the Friars Road on foot just east of state Route 163 in Mission Valley. An ambulance crew took Schultz to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, where she was pronounced dead.

The first of the four traffic fatalities occurred Feb. 12, when 75-year-old David Serna of La Mesa was run down by a northbound Volkswagen sedan while walking across the street in the 700 block of North Johnson Avenue in El Cajon, the county agency reported.

Serna was admitted to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where his condition continued to decline prior to his death on Sunday.

