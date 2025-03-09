Motorcyclist seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run collision in San Marcos, authorities said today.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Rancho Santa Fe Road and Lake San Marcos Drive, where deputies and personnel from the San Marcos Fire Department found a motorcyclist down in the roadway, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. His name was not immediately available.

"Investigators are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a vehicle that may have been involved in the collision," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The vehicle was described as a newer model white sedan that might have driver-side damage.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the crash to call the sheriff's San Marcos station at 760-510-5200.

