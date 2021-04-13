Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

San Diego County announces pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

items.[0].image.alt
Johnson & Johnson
johnson & johnson vaccine medical
Posted at 9:15 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 12:20:00-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County announced Tuesday morning that it is pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, following guidance from the federal government.

The county made the announcement in a tweet Tuesday morning.

"More detailed information will be provided later (Tuesday) morning and (Tuesday) afternoon," the tweet said. "This development comes as the CDC and CDPH are pausing use of the (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine."

The CDC and FDA recommended states pause use of the one-dose COVID-19 vaccine after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed a "rare and severe" blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, according to a joint statement from the agencies The women developed the clot six to 13 days after receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC has scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19