Newsom: J&J vaccine pause won't affect California reopening

items.[0].image.alt
Cheryl Gerber/AP
Johnson and Johnson vaccine
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine
Posted at 1:41 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 16:45:35-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials say the state's pause on using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as federal agencies examine a possible and rare side effect is likely to have little effect on vaccination efforts.

State officials directed counties and other providers on Tuesday to pause use of the J&J vaccine while federal agencies examine the side effects.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said vaccinations will open to people 16 and older as scheduled on Thursday and California still plans to lift most pandemic restrictions as announced in mid-June.

Nearly 900,000 Californians have received the J&J shot, including the governor. More than 15 million Californians are fully or partially vaccinated.

RELATED COVERAGE:

