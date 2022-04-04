Watch
Masks no longer required for San Diego Unified, Sweetwater Union High School District students

Masks will no longer be required for Sweetwater Union High School District and San Diego Unified School District students.
Posted at 8:25 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 11:25:24-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Students in the San Diego Unified and Sweetwater Union High School districts no longer have to wear face masks indoors on campuses.

The districts’ lifting of the mask requirement comes three weeks after California’s indoor masking policies at schools expired.

SD Unified and Sweetwater both chose to wait until April 4 -- when students were set to return from Spring Break -- to remove the mask mandate. Now, under the new guidance, masks are only recommended for students.

Before leaving for the break, both school districts distributed COVID-19 home test kits to students and staff, and asked them to voluntarily test before returning to schools.

