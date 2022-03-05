San Diego Unified School District drops indoor mask requirement April 4

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Beginning in April, masks will no longer be required indoors for students, staff, and visitors in the San Diego Unified School District.

According to the district, students will be able to shed masks on April 4. The district said other COVID-19 safety mitigation efforts such as testing, social distancing, and contact tracing will remain in place.

“We will once again provide all students and staff with at-home COVID-19 tests to use before returning to campus following Spring Break,” the district said.

Read the full notice sent to families and staff in the district below: