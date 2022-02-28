Newsom expected to give update on California school mask mandate

(KGTV) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday is expected to announce an update regarding California’s mask mandate for K-12 schools.

According to state health officials, several specific metrics would be examined to determine the lifting of the mandate for students and staff, including COVID-19 case rates, hospitalizations, and vaccinated.

Health officials previously said Feb. 28 would be when the governor would have a decision on the matter, which may or may not involve setting a date for the end of the requirement.

The road to the potential lifting of the indoor mask mandate for California’s schools has included almost-daily protests by many parents on campuses or at school district meetings, as well as lawsuits against the rule.

On Feb. 15, the state lifted most indoor mask-wearing requirements for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the updated rules did not apply to state schools.

As of Monday, California was one of at least 13 states with a school indoor mask mandate still in effect. Connecticut and Massachusetts were expected to lift their respective mandates on Monday; several other states have said they would lift their restrictions by mid-March.