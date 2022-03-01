Some San Diego School Districts not ready to lift mask mandate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California is lifting the indoor mask requirement for schools, but not all districts are ready to ditch the masks.

One of those is the Sweetwater Union High School District. In a statement posted online, the district notified parents and staff that they will still require masks while indoors on their campuses despite Monday's announcement from the Governor that said face coverings will be a recommendation and not a requirement at schools regardless of vaccination status after March 11.

District Officials point to the latest data showing a high rate of community transmission in the South Bay where their schools are located.

San Diego Unified said it will also hold off on lifting their mask requirement at their schools, citing the high levels of COVID in the County according to the federal COVID guidelines. They add that once the county moves out of that threshold, they'll reconsider.

Other school districts like Poway Unified are ready to ditch the masks.

They sent a letter to their parents saying beginning Monday, March 14, masks will no longer be required, but it's strongly recommended.

Just last week, Poway Unified Superintendent sent a letter to the Governor laying out the situation they've endured because of the mask mandate, including daily protests, severe staffing shortages and teachers dealing with verbal abuse.

Even though most mask requirements will be lifted by the middle of the month, the state is still requiring that masks be worn indoors at certain places like health care facilities or when using public transportation.