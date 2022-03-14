Mask requirement lifted at many San Diego County schools

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – As of March 14, many schools across San Diego County are no longer requiring their students and staff to wear face masks indoors, but some local school districts are not yet ditching the mask mandate.
In late February, Gov. Newsom and California health officials announced face coverings at schools would only be recommended, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, after March 11.
However, even with the new state guidance in place, school districts can choose to maintain their own requirements if necessary.
School districts in San Diego County that have dropped the indoor mask requirement include:
- Cajon Valley Union
- Carlsbad Unified
- Coronado Unified
- Encinitas Union
- Escondido Union
- Fallbrook Union Elementary
- Fallbrook Union High School
- Grossmont Union High School
- La Mesa-Spring Valley School District
- Lemon Grove School District
- National School District
- Oceanside Unified
- Poway Unified
- San Dieguito Union High School
- San Marcos Unified
- Santee School District
- Vista Unified
San Diego Unified and Sweetwater Union High School districts are lifting their respective mask mandates starting April 4, following Spring Break.
Chula Vista Elementary School District officials said the mask requirement at their schools is being dropped starting March 21.
The South Bay Union School District said their schools “will continue our masking requirements for all students and staff in all settings up to at least Spring Break.”