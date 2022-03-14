Mask requirement lifted at many San Diego County schools

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – As of March 14, many schools across San Diego County are no longer requiring their students and staff to wear face masks indoors, but some local school districts are not yet ditching the mask mandate.

In late February, Gov. Newsom and California health officials announced face coverings at schools would only be recommended, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, after March 11.

However, even with the new state guidance in place, school districts can choose to maintain their own requirements if necessary.

School districts in San Diego County that have dropped the indoor mask requirement include:

Cajon Valley Union

Carlsbad Unified

Coronado Unified

Encinitas Union

Escondido Union

Fallbrook Union Elementary

Fallbrook Union High School

Grossmont Union High School

La Mesa-Spring Valley School District

Lemon Grove School District

National School District

Oceanside Unified

Poway Unified

San Dieguito Union High School

San Marcos Unified

Santee School District

Vista Unified

San Diego Unified and Sweetwater Union High School districts are lifting their respective mask mandates starting April 4, following Spring Break.

Chula Vista Elementary School District officials said the mask requirement at their schools is being dropped starting March 21.

The South Bay Union School District said their schools “will continue our masking requirements for all students and staff in all settings up to at least Spring Break.”