Election Day 2025: Voters in San Diego County, across California to decide on Prop. 50

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Election Day is here, and voters in San Diego County and across California will to decide on the fate of Proposition 50.

Currently, the independent California Citizens Redistricting Commission determines congressional district borders.

The passage of Prop. 50 would amend the state constitution and give the power to redraw borders to the California Legislature. District lines would be redrawn for the 2026, 2028 and 2030 election cycles, potentially giving Democrats more seats in the House.

KGTV

Gov. Newsom said Prop. 50 levels the playing field with Texas, which recently redrew its district maps to heavily benefit Republicans.

Should it pass, Republican-majority cities in the county such as Santee, Ramona, and Poway, could end up in Democrat-leaning districts.

Opponents believe Prop. 50 "creates one of the most extreme partisan gerrymanders in modern American history" and is a "threat to democracy and fair elections in California," according to the campaign against the measure.

All San Diego County vote centers, including the Registrar of Voters in Kearny Mesa (5600 Overland Ave.), will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. for in-person voting or ballot drop-offs.

In-person voting centers can be found here https://www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/elections/vote-center-locations.html.

Drop-off locations can be found at https://www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/elections/ballot-drop-box-locations.html.