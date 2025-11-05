How East County would feel the effects of Prop 50

EAST COUNTY (KGTV) — California voters are deciding on Proposition 50, which would temporarily redraw the state's congressional district maps and potentially flip five seats to become Democratic House of Representatives.

The measure is a direct response to Texas changing its maps to gain more Republican seats. If passed, East County would feel the most significant impact, particularly in Congressman Darrell Issa's district, which has the strongest Republican presence in the region.

I visited the Lakeside Community Center, where the overall sentiment among East County voters was clear — a majority oppose Proposition 50. Beyond politics, voters here worry about the ripple effects this redistricting could have on local schools, churches, community groups, and more.

"It's just a waste of time and money. But then again, look at the money that's been wasted in this state so far," said Manuel Garcia, a voter.

However, not all East County residents oppose the measure.

"Because we need to do redistricting. I mean, if we don't vote, it just goes all to hell like it is," said Patricia Schmidt, another voter.

The California proposition would redraw district lines across the state, allowing Democrats to potentially pick up several more seats as a retaliation tactic against Texas for doing the same to favor Republican representation.

Andrew Hayes, a Lakeside School Board Member, expressed concerns about how the new maps would affect representation.

"In the new district maps, we would be lumped in with areas like Pacific Beach and Old Town San Diego. That makes zero sense," Hayes said. "In the old way, there was an Independent Redistricting Commission that would look at communities of interest, and Lakeside would be grouped with similar communities like Santee, Ramona, and Alpine. Those are areas with similar interests. We're rural communities. Our issues are different from those of Old Town, Pacific Beach Lakeside, Ramona, Santee, and Alpine voters; we deserve good government, too, for people who understand our needs, and our roads deserve to be fixed. And I'm going to tell you right now it's not through a tax increase."

Another community concerned about Prop 50 passing is the Chaldean community in East County.

Dr. Noori Barka, Chairman of the Chaldean Community Council said he disagreed with the proposition because he believes it would take away power from the people.

"Prop 50 is taking the power from the citizens and giving it to the politicians," Barka said. "The citizens voted, and they have an effective map. But by this proposition, you are letting the politician dictate how the voters will vote, and it should be the other way around."

Barka also said he's concerned about Congressman Darrell Issa, a strong ally of the Chaldean community, and his seat being taken away. Barka said Issa played an integral role in helping hundreds of Chaldeans detained in Tijuana be safely released to enter San Diego.

"Darrell Issa understands our culture, our background, where we come from. He's originally from the Middle East, so he feels like he is a part of our family," Barka said.

Mayor Bill Wells of El Cajon also weighed in and said East County already suffers from underrepresentation and lack of resources, and Prop 50 would exacerbate those issues.

"The $2 billion a year we spend on SANDAG, very little goes to the conservative areas. You know, it's cities like mine, El Cajon, we're conservative," Wells said, citing that he serves as a board member on SANDAG..

Wells also believes that if Proposition 50 passes, it will set a new precedent.

"I've done the math, and if California does this, that's going to open the floodgates for Iowa, Arkansas, and all these other states to do the same thing," Wells said. "In the end, the Democrats will lose many more seats than they'll gain by these five in California."