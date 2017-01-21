Widespread damage as fierce storm batters San Diego

The National Weather Service is warning residents in San Diego and Chula Vista "to get to higher ground." The agency sent the alert in a Tweet at 2:59 p.m. Friday.
(KGTV) -- A powerful storm pummeling San Diego on Friday is leaving widespread damage and knocking out power to thousands of customers.
San Diego officials began closing several roads early Friday morning due to flooding. Crews have been working the region to clear debris and shut down flooded streets as a result of severe thunderstorms, which brings even the possibility of brief tornadoes, according to 10News' meteorologist Kristen Keogh.
If a tornado warning is issued where you live, work, or go to school go to the inner most part of the building and away from windows. You want to create a barrier between you and the outdoors.