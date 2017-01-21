Widespread damage as fierce storm batters San Diego

UPDATE 3:06PM

The National Weather Service is warning residents in San Diego and Chula Vista "to get to higher ground." The agency sent the alert in a Tweet at 2:59 p.m. Friday.

(KGTV) -- A powerful storm pummeling San Diego on Friday is leaving widespread damage and knocking out power to thousands of customers.

San Diego officials began closing several roads early Friday morning due to flooding. Crews have been working the region to clear debris and shut down flooded streets as a result of severe thunderstorms, which brings even the possibility of brief tornadoes, according to 10News' meteorologist Kristen Keogh.

If a tornado warning is issued where you live, work, or go to school go to the inner most part of the building and away from windows. You want to create a barrier between you and the outdoors.

Four children were rushed to the hospital after they were hit by a falling tree at Chula Vista Middle School, according to Chula Vista Fire Department.

A eucalyptus tree fell and smashed several cars on the UCSD campus Friday afternoon as rain and wind intensified. No one was injured when the tree fell near the old student center.

San Diego Gas & Electric reported roughly 4,000 customers without power across the county due to the severe weather.

The weather will dry out Tuesday afternoon with much nicer and more typical conditions for San Diego through the end of the week.

Information compiled from ABC 10 News reports.