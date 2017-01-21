Chula Vista Middle School students struck by falling tree
Mark Saunders , City News Service
2:16 PM, Jan 20, 2017
6:30 PM, Jan 20, 2017
Share Article
CHULA VISTA - Four children were rushed to the hospital after they were hit by a falling tree at Chula Vista Middle School.
Chula Vista Fire and Police departments were called to the school around 1:30 p.m. to the report of several children hit by a falling tree. The kids were sitting in the school's courtyard when the nearly 30-foot Peppertree tree came down.
No children were trapped underneath the tree, CVFD said. The students suffered only minor injuries, but complained about back and neck pain. They were transported to Children's Hospital.
The tree did not cause any structural damage to the school, authorities said.
The department's School Resource Officer division is working with CVMS to determine the cause of the accident, but police said Friday's storms are likely the culprit.