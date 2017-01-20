Eucalyptus tree falls at UCSD, smashing cars

10News
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Radar
Wildfires
Weather Alerts
National Weather
Disaster Preparedness
Weather Videos
Traffic
+
Gas Prices
Flight Status
News
+
Local
US/World
Military
Politics
DecodeDC
Technology
Health
Business
Azteca SD
Weird & Wacky
Team 10
San Diego Living
+
Travel & Outdoors
Money
+
ShopSmart
Consumer News
Don't Waste Your Money
Financial Fitness Zone
Sports
+
Bolts On Tap
Chargers
Padres
College Sports
Prep Sports
Columnists
Entertainment
+
TV Listings
Contests
Games
Right This Minute
The List
San Diego Comic-Con
Cracked
Community
+
10News Community Events Calendar
Leadership
Live Well San Diego
Month of a Million Meals
Technology
Kids Doing Good Things
Mission Federal Credit Union - Food 4 Kids
Pets
Sustain San Diego
Video
+
10News Live
ABC News Live Video
10News Experience
ABC 10News on YouTube
Marketplace
+
Home Improvement
San Diego Connect
About Us
+
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs
Support
Current
56°
Rain
3-Day Forecast
HI: 60°
LO: 56°
HI: 60°
LO: 54°
HI: 60°
LO: 51°
More Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
7
Weather Alerts
Areal Flood Advisory issued January 20 at 10:41AM PST expiring January 20 at 1:30PM PST in effect for: Orange, Riverside, San Diego
High Surf Warning issued January 20 at 7:56AM PST expiring January 24 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: San Diego
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 4:44AM PST expiring January 21 at 6:00AM PST in effect for: San Diego
High Wind Warning issued January 20 at 4:38AM PST expiring January 20 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego
High Wind Warning issued January 20 at 4:38AM PST expiring January 21 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: San Diego
Flash Flood Watch issued January 19 at 9:18PM PST expiring January 20 at 7:00PM PST in effect for: Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego
High Wind Watch issued January 19 at 3:21AM PST expiring January 21 at 12:00PM PST in effect for: San Bernardino, San Diego
7
Weather Alerts
Breaking News
Eucalyptus tree falls at UCSD, smashing cars
1 News Alert
BREAKING WEATHER ALERT: Interactive Radar
Eucalyptus tree falls at UCSD, smashing cars
Shannon Cheesman
10:59 AM, Jan 20, 2017
6 mins ago
Share Article
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
SAN DIEGO -- A eucalyptus tree fell at UCSD this afternoon, smashing several cars.
No one was injured when the tree fell near the old student center in the center of the campus, a college spokesperson told 10News.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story