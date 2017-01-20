Eucalyptus tree falls at UCSD, smashing cars

Shannon Cheesman
10:59 AM, Jan 20, 2017
SAN DIEGO -- A eucalyptus tree fell at UCSD this afternoon, smashing several cars.
 
No one was injured when the tree fell near the old student center in the center of the campus, a college spokesperson told 10News.
 
This is a developing story and will be updated.

