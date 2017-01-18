Where to get sandbags before heavy rains arrive

The San Diego County Department of Public Works is making sandbags available to residents ahead of an upcoming set of storms believed to San Diegans can pick up sandbags at the listed locations. It's recommended that residents call ahead to check on sand and bag availability before arriving. Residents should also bring their own shovels as a precaution, as they are not guaranteed.
Residents are limited to 10 sandbags per household and will be required to show proof of residency at locations in their town.
-- Council District 1: Standley Recreation Center (3585 Governor Dr., 92122)
-- Council District 2: Robb Athletic Field (2525 Bacon St., 92107)
-- Council District 3: Golden Hill Recreation Center (2600 Golf Course Dr., 92102)
-- Council District 4: Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center (6401 Skyline Dr., 92114)
-- Council District 5: Scripps Ranch Recreation Center (11454 Blue Cypress Dr., 92131)
-- Council District 6: North Clairemont Recreation Center (4421 Bannock Ave., 92117)
-- Council District 7: Allied Gardens Recreation Center (5155 Greenbrier Ave., 92120)
-- Council District 8: San Ysidro Community Activity Center (179 Diza Rd., 92173)
-- Council District 9: City Heights Recreation Center (4380 Landis St., 92105)
Sandbags are also available in other areas outside the city. Residents in these areas are also asked to bring their own shovel. Sandbags are available at:
-- Public Works Yard (1800 Maxwell Rd., Chula Vista, 91911)
-- Fire Station 4 (850 Paseo Ranchero, Chula Vista, 91910)
-- Fire Station 5 (391 Oxford St., Chula Vista, 91911)
-- Alpine Fire Protection District, Station 17 (1364 Tavern Rd,. Alpine) (Bags only)
-- Bonita/Sunnyside Fire Protection District (4900 Bonita Rd.)
-- Boulevard Fire Department (40080 Ribbonwood Rd.)
-- CAL FIRE Station 30: (17304 Highway 94, Dulzura)
-- North County Fire Protection District, Station 4: (4375 Pala Mesa Dr., Fallbrook)
-- CAL FIRE Station 50: (1587 Highway 78, Julian)
-- CAL FIRE Station 70: (16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley-Rincon)
-- CAL FIRE Ramona Fire Station: (3410 Dye Rd., Ramona)
-- Valley Center Fire Protection District Station 2 (28205 North Lake Wohlford Rd.)
Sandbags will not be given out at San Diego Fire Department or San Diego Lifeguard stations.
More sandbag locations are offered throughout San Diego County: