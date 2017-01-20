Heavy rains bring road closures to San Diego

10News Digital Team
12:52 PM, Jan 19, 2017
4 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

San Diego officials are warning the public of several road closures Friday morning, with more expected through the weekend as a series of storms continues on its path through the region.

Here is a list of storm-related closures provided by the DPW and the San Diego Police Department (this list is updated as of 6:50 a.m. Friday):

Mission Valley: Avenida Del Rio at Camino de la Reina

Otay Mesa: La Media Road at Airway Road

Palm City: 2000 block of Saturn Boulevard

Spring Valley: Quarry Road between SR-125 to Lakeview Drive

Lakeside: Lemon Crest Dr. between Winter Gardens Boulevard to Riverview Avenue

Harbison Canyon, near El Cajon: Large tree fell onto Harbison Canyon Road and is blocking the roadway near East Noakes Street

 
Got photos or video?  Send them to pictures@10news.com or join the 10News Weather Watchers group on Facebook.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top