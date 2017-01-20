Heavy rains bring road closures to San Diego

Rain
San Diego officials are warning the public of several road closures Friday morning, with more expected through the weekend as a series of storms continues on its path through the region.
Here is a list of storm-related closures provided by the DPW and the San Diego Police Department (this list is updated as of 6:50 a.m. Friday):
Mission Valley: Avenida Del Rio at Camino de la Reina
Otay Mesa: La Media Road at Airway Road
Palm City: 2000 block of Saturn Boulevard
Spring Valley: Quarry Road between SR-125 to Lakeview Drive
Lakeside: Lemon Crest Dr. between Winter Gardens Boulevard to Riverview Avenue
Harbison Canyon, near El Cajon: Large tree fell onto Harbison Canyon Road and is blocking the roadway near East Noakes Street