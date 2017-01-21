Update (6:15 a.m. Saturday): Many throughout San Diego County have had their power restored, a day after winds and rain knocked out service for thousands.

Update (3:30 p.m. Friday): More than 32,000 without power throughout San Diego County.

Update (3:10 p.m. Friday): 4,400 people were without power in the San Ysidro-Imperial Beach area.

Update (2:30 p.m. Friday): About 1,000 customers were affected in the Rancho San Diego and Jamacha areas, 2,300 were affected in the Encinitas-Carlsbad area, another 2,100 in National City, nearly 2,500 in San Marcos, about 1,200 in the Valley Center region, and hundreds of others throughout the county.

SAN DIEGO - Friday's heavy rains have prompted power outages across the county.

San Diego Gas & Electric have reported various areas are without power due to the area's severe weather.

You can see an up-to-date look at where customers area experiencing outages in SDG&E's map here.

SDG&E estimates most of these areas to have power restored around 5 p.m. Friday.

REPORT A FLOODED ROAD with the city's public works dispatch center: (619) 527-7500.

