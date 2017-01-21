Thousands without power as storm hits county

10News Digital Team
12:17 PM, Jan 20, 2017
22 mins ago

File photo.

Copyright Associated Press

Update (6:15 a.m. Saturday): Many throughout San Diego County have had their power restored, a day after winds and rain knocked out service for thousands.

--------------------------

Update (3:30 p.m. Friday): More than 32,000 without power throughout San Diego County.

--------------------------

Update (3:10 p.m. Friday): 4,400 people were without power in the San Ysidro-Imperial Beach area.

--------------------------

Update (2:30 p.m. Friday): About 1,000 customers were affected in the Rancho San Diego and Jamacha areas, 2,300 were affected in the Encinitas-Carlsbad area, another 2,100 in National City, nearly 2,500 in San Marcos, about 1,200 in the Valley Center region, and hundreds of others throughout the county.

--------------------------

SAN DIEGO - Friday's heavy rains have prompted power outages across the county.

San Diego Gas & Electric have reported various areas are without power due to the area's severe weather.

You can see an up-to-date look at where customers area experiencing outages in SDG&E's map here.

SDG&E estimates most of these areas to have power restored around 5 p.m. Friday.

REPORT A FLOODED ROAD with the city's public works dispatch center: (619) 527-7500.

 
Got photos or video?  Send them to pictures@10news.com or join the 10News Weather Watchers group on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top