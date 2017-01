MISSION VALLEY - San Diego Fire Rescue has rescued multiple people trapped along the San Diego River Friday night.

SDFD tweeted out the rescues, which occurred along the San Diego River at Camino Del Este and Camino Del Rio, and Hazard Center Drive at Mission Center Road.

Heavy rains and high wind speeds across the county have threatened drivers throughout the day Friday.

#BREAKING Camino Del Este & Camino Del Rio- #swiftwater crews just rescued 3 people from water Hazard. — SDFD (@SDFD) January 21, 2017

#BREAKING water rescue Hazard Ctr Dr & mission Ctr Rd #swiftwater crew just rescued 1 person from submerged car. — SDFD (@SDFD) January 21, 2017

Police have warned drivers to avoid areas where water levels are rising and not to try and cross potentially flooded areas, no matter how low the water level may appear.

Chula Vista Police have directly asked residents to completely avoid driving tonight.