Rain, locally heavy, with possible thunder will continue this morning tapering off into the mid-afternoon and evening. We've seen areas of flooding with the heavy rain and can't rule out localized flooding into the early afternoon.

Highest rainfall totals have reached 2.05" at Palomar Mountain, 1.23" in Alpine, 1.00" in Fallbrook, 1.05" in Poway, 1.26" in Oceanside, 1.46" in Chula Vista and even over 1.00" in the deserts! We could see up to another .50" in some spots today.

Friday will be a mostly dry day, a few sprinkles can't be ruled out, but rain picks up late Friday night as the next storm arrives.

This is a one-two punch as a strong winter storm brings heavy rain, strong winds, possible flooding, a slight chance for thunderstorms, much colder temperatures and mountain snow Friday late night into Saturday.

The second storm will be a more typical winter storm. Anticipate moderate to heavy rain at times with preliminary forecast totals averaging between 1.00" - 1.50" for the coast and valleys with up to 3" in the mountains and less than .50" in the deserts -- locally higher amounts will be possible for all areas.

White Christmas: Snow levels could drop as low as 3,000' overnight Friday into Saturday which means Julian will get snow! Areas between 3,000' and 4,000' could see 1 to 3" -- this includes Pine Valley and Descanso. Between 4,000' - 5,000' we could see 3 to 6" -- this includes Julian and Ranchita with Mt. Laguna and Palomar picking up 5 to potentially 10" of snow! ,That's right our mountains will wake up to a white Christmas!

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect 4pm Friday through 4am Sunday for snow, heavy at times, and strong winds up to 70 mph creating treacherous driving conditions. Avoid travel through ALL southern California mountain passes during this time, if you must travel be sure to bring chains and pack supplies in case you get stuck.

Strong winds will target the mountains and deserts as this storm moves through with gusts of 50 to 70 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph from the coast to the valleys. Anything you don't want blowing around or any trees that look like they could fall should be secured.

Prepare: Any outdoor patio furniture you don't want to get wet should be covered and if your area is susceptible to flooding you may want to get sandbags. Clear your gutters, check your tires and windshield wipers!

Best time to get any holiday shopping done will be mid-afternoon through Friday or late Saturday afternoon, unless you're in the mountains, you'll want to avoid travel Saturday and potentially Christmas Day -- until the plows clear the roads. If you are traveling to the mountains or through the Cajon Pass for the holiday leave as early as possible Friday as it will become treacherous and snow covered late Friday night into Saturday.

Showers taper off Saturday evening for a dry, but cool Christmas Day. Highs plummet this weekend with 50s for highs from the coast to the valleys, 40s and 30s in the mountains and 60s in the deserts.

Another chance for showers arrives with a storm diving in from the north on Monday. Warming Tuesday and Wednesday with drier conditions and increasing sunshine.

Thursday's High Temperatures:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 58-67°

Mountains: 48-57°

Deserts: 62-67°

