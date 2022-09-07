LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Kay churns off the Baja coast

2:40 p.m. Wednesday, September 7
A tropical storm warning has been issued for Mexico. The warning ends at the border. Click here for more detailed information.
2:33 p.m. Wednesday, September 7
The National Weather Service is predicting an abrupt change in Southern California as Hurricane Kay inches closer. Increased fire weather danger is expected through Friday with tropical weather and a risk for flash flooding later in the week.
Here is the latest on #HurricaneKay. An abrupt change is expected in #SoCal from windy and hot with increasing fire weather danger through Friday to tropical and wet with flash flooding potential late Friday-Saturday with Kay's closest approach to SoCal. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/GjQgAJbMuT— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 7, 2022
5:33 a.m. Wednesday, September 7
Hurricane Kay is expected to bring rainfall to Southern California. San Diego County could see several inches of rain as a result, according to the National Weather Service.
The latest rainfall projections through the weekend from the moisture from tropical cyclone Kay. There remains uncertainty on the timing and amounts, but the greatest potential for heavier rainfall remains on the east slopes of the mountains. #cawx pic.twitter.com/9NLlyZCeBS— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 7, 2022