LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Kay churns off the Baja coast

2:40 p.m. Wednesday, September 7

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Mexico. The warning ends at the border. Click here for more detailed information.

2:33 p.m. Wednesday, September 7

The National Weather Service is predicting an abrupt change in Southern California as Hurricane Kay inches closer. Increased fire weather danger is expected through Friday with tropical weather and a risk for flash flooding later in the week.

Here is the latest on #HurricaneKay. An abrupt change is expected in #SoCal from windy and hot with increasing fire weather danger through Friday to tropical and wet with flash flooding potential late Friday-Saturday with Kay's closest approach to SoCal. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/GjQgAJbMuT — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 7, 2022

5:33 a.m. Wednesday, September 7

Hurricane Kay is expected to bring rainfall to Southern California. San Diego County could see several inches of rain as a result, according to the National Weather Service.