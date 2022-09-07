Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Kay churns off the Baja coast

Posted at 3:10 PM, Sep 07, 2022
2:40 p.m. Wednesday, September 7

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Mexico. The warning ends at the border. Click here for more detailed information.

2:33 p.m. Wednesday, September 7

The National Weather Service is predicting an abrupt change in Southern California as Hurricane Kay inches closer. Increased fire weather danger is expected through Friday with tropical weather and a risk for flash flooding later in the week.

5:33 a.m. Wednesday, September 7

Hurricane Kay is expected to bring rainfall to Southern California. San Diego County could see several inches of rain as a result, according to the National Weather Service.

