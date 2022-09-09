High winds force Mountain Empire Unified School District school closures

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – High winds forecasted to whip around the East County prompted the closure of Mountain Empire Unified School District schools on Friday.

The San Diego County Office of Education said district students and staff are being kept at home “due to high winds, which make travel to and from school challenging, especially for high-profile vehicles such as school buses.”

According to the National Weather Service, a High Wind Warning is in effect through early Saturday morning for the county’s inland valleys.

