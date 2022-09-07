Where to find free sandbags in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In preparation for incoming rain, San Diego County and CAL FIRE designated several locations for people in unincorporated areas of the county to obtain sandbags.

Officials are urging the public to contact a location ahead of time to check on availability.

The following county locations will have free sandbags or bags avalable:

SAND AND BAGS

Bonita: Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA

Boulevard: Boulevard Fire Station #47: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA

De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA

Dulzura: Dulzura Fire Station #30: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA

Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA

Julian: Julian-Cuyamaca: Fire Station #56, 3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA

Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #82, 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA

Rincon: Rincon Fire Station #70: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA

Warner Springs: Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59, 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA

BAGS ONLY

Alpine: Alpine Fire Station #17 1364 Tavern Road Alpine, CA

Borrego Springs: Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #54 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA

Campo: Campo Fire Station #40 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA

Campo: Lake Morena Fire Station #42 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA

Descanso: Descanso Fire Station #45 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA

El Cajon: Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24 551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA

Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #13 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, Escondido, CA

Escondido: Miller Fire Station #15 9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA

Fallbrook: De Luz Fire Station #16 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA

Jacumba: Jacumba Fire Station #43 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA

Jamul: Deerhorn Fire Station #37 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA

Laguna: Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49 10385 Sunrise Highway, Mt Laguna, CA

Palomar Mountain: Fire Station #79, 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA

Pine Valley: Pine Valley Fire Station #44 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA

Portrero: Portrero Fire Station #31 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA

Ranchita: Ranchita Fire Station #58 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA

San Marcos: Deer Springs Fire Station #12 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA

San Pasqual: San Pasqual Fire Station #84 17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA

Valley Center: Valley Center Fire Station #2, 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA

Warner Springs: Warner Springs Fire Station #52 31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA

