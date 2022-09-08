San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, September 8, 2022: From excessive heat to localized flooding

Get ready for weather whiplash from extreme heat to dangerous winds to flooding rains. Hurricane Kay churning west of Baja is moving north and while the center of the storm will weaken and move west away from us, the outer bands will bring us dangerous winds and the potential for widespread rain and thunderstorms Friday into the weekend.

Thursday: Excessive Heat Warning continues until 8pm for the mountains and deserts while the warning stays in place until 8pm Friday for the coast and valleys. Temperatures continue to trend 5 to 15 degrees above average as a strong high-pressure ridge persists over the west. Clouds will increase with a slight chance for a stray showers from the far outer bands of Hurricane Kay.

Overnight, we'll struggle to get below 70 with temperatures hovering in the 80s by Friday morning, potentially setting record warm minimum temperatures.

Friday: Likely the hottest day at the coast due to offshore winds with temperatures in the 90s to potentially 100 degrees all the way to the beaches. Cloud cover and the building rain may impact these temperatures; an Excessive Heat Warning continues for the coast and valleys until 8pm.

The big story Friday though will be the strong winds ahead of the incoming storm which will lead to high fire danger. A High Wind Watch will be in effect from 6am to midnight Friday from the coast to the mountains where tropical storm force winds and potentially even isolated hurricane-force winds of 74mph or higher. Sustained easterly winds of 25 to 45mph with gusts to 80mph anywhere in the watch area and gusts of 75+mph possible in the mountains.

Precautions should be taken to avoid any sparks that may start a fire including checking for anything dragging from your vehicle and be sure to secure any loose outdoor items that may blow away in these winds.

Elevated surf will accompany this storm with a Beach Hazards Statement in effect from 11am Friday through 5pm Sunday for waves of 3 to 6 feet and strong rip currents as well as the threat for lightning.

Timing: Rain and thunderstorm activity picks up Friday before sunset mainly in our mountains and deserts. Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms continue through Sunday.

Totals: Widespread totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible with local amounts over 5 inches in the mountains and deserts where a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from noon Friday through midnight Sunday.

Remember if you hear thunder roar head indoors and if you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around don't drown.

Friday night into Saturday: Widespread rain and thunderstorm activity from our beaches to our deserts overnight through Saturday morning, with isolated to scattered activity in the afternoon tapering off into the late evening.

Sunday: Chance for occasional showers and thunderstorms that could be heavy at times.

Expect cooler temperatures this weekend, mostly in the 80s, but also higher humidity and warmer nights as moisture gets pulled in from the storm. Moisture will continue the tropical feeling into early next week.

Cooler and drier air moves in by mid to late next week as a trough of low-pressure dives south.

Prepare for the storm:

Check your roof for leaks, clear gutters, check tire pressure and tread as well as windshield wipers, secure loose outdoor items that may blow away or get knocked down in the wind and if you live in an area that typically floods you may want to get sandbags ready to go.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 83-97°

Inland: 94-100°

Mountains: 82-97°

Deserts: 105-107°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.