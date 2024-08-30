Teenage driver involved in deadly collision with San Diego Police Officer did not have a license

SAN DIEGO — The 16-year-old boy who was involved in a fatal collision that killed him and a San Diego Police officer earlier this week did not have a driver's license, ABC 10 News has learned.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified the driver of a BMW sedan in the collission as Edgar Giovanny Oviedo.

ABC 10 News has learned that the boy did not have a driver's license, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

The car he was driving had been sold on Sunday by an elderly El Cajon woman.

The Medical Examiner said the boy on Monday night was driving the BMW eastbound on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and laterally collided with a northbound San Diego Police Department patrol vehicle within the roadway's intersection at Doliva Drive.

Two of the boys cousins on Thursday afternoon came to the crash site where a memorial had grown for the boy and police officers.

They told us their cousin, who goes by Gio, was getting food on Monday night.

"He was always looking for family. He would always text my sister and I and from what I know other family members. He was always trying to keep in touch," said Michelle Uriostegui, one of the cousins. "I have a knot in my throat....It's very unfortunate how it happened, and the family is very sad. We feel for obviously for the police officers that were involved."

The driver of police vehicle, 30-year-old Officer Austin Machitar, died at the scene.

The passenger, 27-year-old Officer Zach Martinez, remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Martinez had joined the Navy after high school and was stationed in San Diego, according to his dad, Ernest, who spoke with ABC 10 News by phone.

The officer grew up in Lubbock, Texas, and he later became an Emergency Medical Technician in Phoenix, Arizona before joining the San Diego Police Department, according to his dad.

His father said his son was going through multiple surgeries.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Police Officers Association said the community has been extremely generous in helping the families of the officers.

The organization said it was nearly halfway to its goal of raising $250,000 to be divided between the two families.

There also has been a GoFundMe account set up for 16-year-old.

