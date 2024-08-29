Watch Now
Driver of fiery crash in Clairemont Mesa that killed an SDPD officer identified

Gregory Bull/AP
A charred police vehicle is seen in aftermath of an overnight crash which left an officer dead Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— The San Diego Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday identified the driver who died after a fiery police pursuit crash late Monday night, leading to the death of a San Diego Police Department officer and leaving another critically injured.

The driver was 16-year-old Edgar Giovanny Oviedo, a San Diego resident. According to the Medical Examiner's officer, on Aug. 16, Oviedo was driving a BMW sedan eastbound on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard when it laterally collided with a San Diego Police Department patrol vehicle that was northbound at the intersection at Dolvia Drive.

Paramedics who responded to the scene provided lifesaving measures while transporting Oveido to a local emergency department, but he was pronounced deceased.

