Driver of fiery crash in Clairemont Mesa that killed an SDPD officer identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— The San Diego Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday identified the driver who died after a fiery police pursuit crash late Monday night, leading to the death of a San Diego Police Department officer and leaving another critically injured.

The driver was 16-year-old Edgar Giovanny Oviedo, a San Diego resident. According to the Medical Examiner's officer, on Aug. 16, Oviedo was driving a BMW sedan eastbound on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard when it laterally collided with a San Diego Police Department patrol vehicle that was northbound at the intersection at Dolvia Drive.

Paramedics who responded to the scene provided lifesaving measures while transporting Oveido to a local emergency department, but he was pronounced deceased.