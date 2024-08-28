SDSO Chaplain explains role in tragedies following death of SDPD officer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Police Department was faced with tragedy Tuesday morning, as one officer was killed and another seriously injured in an overnight multi-car crash during a pursuit.

“I put out the word early, early this morning, dark and early, asking our chaplains to be praying for the families and all that are affected,” said Bill Trok, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Chaplain Program Director.

If this tragic situation involved a deputy, the sheriff’s office told 10News Trok or someone like him would’ve responded to the scene.



“We enter into that horror - the worst day of people’s lives - and we have to do it in a way that’s emphatic and that is also observant, understanding that we maybe need to create a plan here of help,” Trok said.

The sheriff’s office added that the chaplain, in addition to command staff, the office’s wellness unit and peer support, would go to the family’s home to deliver tragic news in scenarios like these.

It’s a knock on the door Trok said he’s had to make.

“Death notifications... When you start speaking those words, you’re very well aware that you’re entering the worst day of their life,” Trok said. “The word ministry, it means to serve. We’re serving just by our presence sometimes. Whether it’s welcomed or not, we’re there to offer that in case it’s needed.”



Trok told 10News there was help for the family of the fallen officer.

He says this morning he learned the priest of the officer’s family is one of the sheriff’s office chaplains.

“He was with them most of the night and bringing comfort. And it was really great for us all to know that they have that foundation in their life,” Trok said.

Trok said it's about being there to help the family on day one and any other time they need them.