San Diego Police Department identifies officers in fatal fiery crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department has identified the officer who died and another who was critically injured when responding to a high-speed pursuit on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard late Monday night.

SDPD Chief Scott Wahl says Austin Machitar was the officer who died at the scene. Zach Martinez, Machitar's partner, was still in critical condition at Sharp Memorial Hospital as of Tuesday evening.

The fatal, fiery crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Doliva Drive, the department says.

WATCH: An emotional Chief Wahl announces the death of one of his officers during a Tuesday morning press conference.

Chief Wahl said the chase started when different officers tried to pull over a speeding vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and continued to speed away, initiating the pursuit.

Machitar and Martinez were responding to the chase when the fleeing driver collided into their vehicle at the intersection.

The driver leading the pursuit was also dead at the scene, Wahl said during the press conference. Two other drivers involved in the multi-vehicle wreck were OK, SDPD says.

At Wahl's request, the California Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation and full reconstruction of the crash.

The San Diego Police Officers Association has created a Fund a Hero donation page to support the families of the officers. The money will go directly to the Machitar and Martinez families.