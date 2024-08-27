Police: SDPD officers injured in fiery crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two San Diego police officers were in injured in a crash overnight in Clairemont Mesa, officers on scene told the 10News Breaking News Tracker.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of Doliva Drive and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

The 10News crew on scene said officers were initially trapped in a burning patrol vehicle.

At least one person was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The intersection is shut down, and a SigAlert has been issued for the Clairemont Mesa Boulevard off-ramp of I-805.

Details surrounding what led to the crash is still unknown.

San Diego police will be holding a new conference this morning.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update information on ABC 10News This Morning.

