Watch Now
HomepageMobile Showcase

Actions

Police: SDPD officers injured in fiery crash

SDPD crash
ABC 10News
Crash involving SDPD officer
SDPD crash
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two San Diego police officers were in injured in a crash overnight in Clairemont Mesa, officers on scene told the 10News Breaking News Tracker.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of Doliva Drive and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

The 10News crew on scene said officers were initially trapped in a burning patrol vehicle.
At least one person was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The intersection is shut down, and a SigAlert has been issued for the Clairemont Mesa Boulevard off-ramp of I-805.

Details surrounding what led to the crash is still unknown.

San Diego police will be holding a new conference this morning.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update information on ABC 10News This Morning.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!