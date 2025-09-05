Brazilian Olympic trampoline star Camila Gomes brings aerial artistry to SI Women's Games

The countdown to the SI Women's Games continues. As the competition gets closer, more world-class athletes are being added to the lineup, including Brazilian trampoline standout Camila Gomes.

"I love trampoline, because I love the feeling of flying and being free in the air," Gomes said.

Gomes is just one of the stars headlining the competition, which will pit Team Americas versus Team World for six nights this fall at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside. She made a startling admission to ABC 10News on Thursday at a visit to the Air Track Park Trampoline Center in Kearny Mesa.

"I am afraid of heights. But again, I started when I was 6 years old. Now, we jump 25 or 30 feet in the air," Gomes said.

On a competition trampoline, Gomes will pull off 10 consecutive tricks in the air in less than 30 seconds before needing to come to a dead stop on the landing. Any mistakes lead to a deduction in points. It's not easy, but Gomes was good enough to represent Brazil at the 2024 Olympics, one of her proudest accomplishments.



"Just to be an inspiration for little kids, who look up to me, and say, 'I want to be like her, I'm inspired by her story.' Getting to the Olympics wasn't easy. I tried three times and finally made it to Paris last summer," Gomes says.

Gomes will be competing alongside and against teams of gymnasts, including World Championship and Olympic medalists, in a variety of artistic and rhythmic disciplines. She says the SI Women's Games will be a true showcase for female athletes, especially those on the trampoline.

"For trampoline, this is very important to be on the stage with so much media, so many people getting to watch. I'm very honored to be part of this event and to be representing trampoline, because that's who I am, and for trampoline to just keep growing, for sure," Gomes said.

The SI Women's Games will take place from Oct. 28 through Nov. 2, with gymnastics and trampoline scheduled for Oct. 31.

