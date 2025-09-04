Gymnastics & tennis rosters announced for SI Women's Games

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Sports Illustrated Women's Games announced Thursday the rosters of the athletes representing Team Americas and Team World for the gymnastics and tennis events coming to Frontwave Arena this October. Sloane Stephens and Leylah Fernandez are the tennis players representing Team Americas, while Maria Sakkari and Olga Danilovic will compete for Team World.

Fernandez recently advanced to the quarterfinals on the doubles side of the U.S. Open with Venus Williams, where they fell to the No. 1 seed.

Organizers of the games say they're bringing an innovative format to gymnastics, since it's one of a few global events featuring a mix of artistic, trampoline and rhythmic disciplines.

SIWG will include athletes who are Olympians, world champions, Grand Slam winners and more top-tier competitors from the world of gymnastics and tennis.

Below you'll find the rosters:

GYMNASTICS – Friday, October 31

Gymnastics Format

Artistic Gymnastics: Floor, Beam and Uneven Bars Rhythmic Gymnastics: Team and Individual Trampoline: Both Individual and Synchronized

Team Americas Roster

Ellie Black (artistic) Jade Carey (artistic) Shilese Jones (artistic) Joscelyn Roberson (artistic) Natalia Escalara (artistic) Camilla Gomes (trampoline) Sophie Methot (trampoline) Evita Griskenas (rhythmic) USA Rhythmic Team

Team World Roster

Bryony Page (trampoline) Izzy Songhurst (trampline) Alice D’Amato (artistic) Kaylia Nemour (artistic) Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos (artistic) Natalia Jacoby (artistic) Oksana Chusovitina (artistic) Italian Federation Rhythmic Group



TENNIS – Sunday, November 2

Tennis Format

Each match will consist of an eight-game pro set:

Americas 1 vs. World 1 (singles) Americas 2 vs World 2 (singles) Americas vs. World (doubles)

Team Americas Roster

Leylah Fernandez Sloane Stephens

Team World Roster

Maria Sakkari Olga Danilovic



Beyond the competitions themselves, SI Women's Games will welcome fans for a gymnastics clinic at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31 and a tennis clinic at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 2. More information about the clinics will be announced at a later date, but som eof the elite athletes will be participating.

