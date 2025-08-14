LINK: Buy tickets to the SI Women's Games at Frontwave Arena this fall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This fall, the groundbreaking SI Women’s Games will be coming to Frontwave Arena in Oceanside.

This competition will bring together elite athletes from around the globe to compete across flag football, judo, wrestling, volleyball, gymnastics, basketball and tennis.

This week-long series will take place from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2 and will have Team Americas going head-to-head against Team World for the SI Women’s Games title.

Pre-sale tickets were made available to our community starting on Thursday, Aug. 14; the pre-sale period ends at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16.

Below, you'll find links to the tickets for each event. Select "more info" in the pre-sales box and insert code "ABC10" to gain access:

