2018 Farmers Insurance Open kicks off with pro-am

LA JOLLA, Calif. (CNS) - Tiger Woods will get a final chance to prepare for his latest comeback to the PGA Tour when he plays in the Farmers Insurance Open's pro-am at Torrey Pines Golf Course, one day before the start of the tournament.
Woods teed off from the first hole of the North Course at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday as part of a fivesome with four amateurs.
The 42-year-old Woods has not played in a PGA Tour event since last year's Farmers Insurance Open, when he missed the cut, shooting a 4-over par 148 for two rounds. Woods then underwent a fourth back surgery that sidelined him for the next 10 months.