Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines: Competitive field includes return of Tiger Woods

The 156-player field features many of the game's top players, including defending champion Jon Rahm (the youngest winner in the tournament's history at age 22), Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day and San Diego native Phil Mickelson.
Woods joins Rahm, Brandt Snedeker (2016, 2012), Day (2015), Scott Stallings (2014), Ben Crane (2010), Nick Watney (2009) and Mickelson (2001, 2000, 1993) as previous winners who are in this year's field.
In addition to Mickelson, several other players with San Diego ties will be competing this week:
-- Charley Hoffman, a Poway High School alum and four-time PGA TOUR champion
-- J.J. Spaun, a San Diego State University alum
-- Xander Schauffele, a Scripps Ranch High School and San Diego State University alum
-- Michael Kim, a Torrey Pines High School graduate
-- Jamie Lovemark, a Torrey Pines High School graduate and Rancho Santa Fe native
The Pro-Am kicks off the event on Wednesday, with the tournament's opening round beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The final round is Sunday on the South Course.
Tournament pairings will be announced Wednesday evening.