Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines: Competitive field includes return of Tiger Woods

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The $6.9 million Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines officially begins play Thursday, but the story heading into the tournament will be the 2018 PGA debut of Tiger Woods.



The 42-year-old Woods, who has been ravaged by injuries the past several years, returns to La Jolla after missing the cut in last year's tournament. He did not play in another PGA event for the rest of 2017.



Woods has won the tournament seven times (1999, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2013), and he won his last major championship, the 2008 U.S. Open, at Torrey Pines.



According to tournament officials, Woods is the all-time money winner at the Farmers Insurance Open with $6,845,096.

Putting practice on the 18th green for @TigerWoods. He’ll return to @PGATOUR action Thursday at the @FarmersInsOpen. pic.twitter.com/xUsQ5sPsOW — Jared Aarons (@10NewsAarons) January 23, 2018

The 156-player field features many of the game's top players, including defending champion Jon Rahm (the youngest winner in the tournament's history at age 22), Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day and San Diego native Phil Mickelson.



Woods joins Rahm, Brandt Snedeker (2016, 2012), Day (2015), Scott Stallings (2014), Ben Crane (2010), Nick Watney (2009) and Mickelson (2001, 2000, 1993) as previous winners who are in this year's field.



In addition to Mickelson, several other players with San Diego ties will be competing this week:



-- Charley Hoffman, a Poway High School alum and four-time PGA TOUR champion

-- J.J. Spaun, a San Diego State University alum

-- Xander Schauffele, a Scripps Ranch High School and San Diego State University alum

-- Michael Kim, a Torrey Pines High School graduate

-- Jamie Lovemark, a Torrey Pines High School graduate and Rancho Santa Fe native



The Pro-Am kicks off the event on Wednesday, with the tournament's opening round beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday.



The final round is Sunday on the South Course.



Tournament pairings will be announced Wednesday evening.



