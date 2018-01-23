SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - If you're heading to the Farmers Insurance Open, there are plenty of other festivities to take advantage of while you're there.



The SERVEPRO Fan Village, located behind the 15th green and adjacent to the 17th fairway, will feature:



- The Michelob ULTRA Zone: A 30,000-square-foot space offering food and drinks. This area is open to the public.



- Champions for Youth Tent: Here is where you can buy the official "Keep Calm & Torrey On" quiet paddle.



- Official Merchandise Tent: Buy your Farmers Insurance Open gear here.



- Fan expo: Fans get try out the latest in golf equipment, learn about special offers and take part in interactives.



- The Post Party, happening on the 15th green after play ends, will feature live music from local DJs and drink specials.



- The Fringe, located on the 15th green, features artisan menu options and a bar.



Much like the SERVEPRO Fan Village, the ZTE Grove, between the 7th and 18th fairways, will offer fans similar amenities.



- The newly expanded Grey Goose 19th Hole and Flight Deck, located on the 8th green, is open to the public and will be serving cocktails on an elevated deck, including the 2018 signature drink the "Torrey Breeze." Guests must be 21 or older to enter.



- The William Hill Wine Lounge, located on the 8th hole, is also open to the public and offers ocean views and wine. Guests must be 21 or older to enter.



- A variety of concessions and picnic benches.



Finally, Vantage Point, near the 1st tee and 18th hole on the South Course, has a little something for everyone.



- Grey Goose La Cantina offers drinks, including the signature Grey Goose Bloody Mary.



- The Practice Putting Green will give fans a chance to watch the pros practice.



- The Autograph Area will allow attendees to meet their favorite player after the round.



- The Torrey Pines Golf Shop will be open for fans to buy tournament merchandise and accessories.