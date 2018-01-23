SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Parking at Torrey Pines this week is sure to be a headache.



The Farmers Insurance Open will bring thousands to the area every day, including media, fans, and passersby.



While taking an Uber or Lyft, or riding your bike, to the 2800 Torrey Pines Scenic Drive is a perfectly reasonable choice, many will drive. For those people, here's where you're likely to park.



Gliderport (2800 Torrey Pines Scenic Dr.)

- Free on Wednesday only

- No parking pass required



Del Mar Fairgrounds (320 Via De La Valle, Solana Beach)

- $20 at 320 Via De La Valle Solana Beach. use Solana Entrance off Via de la Valle

- Continuous shuttle service from lot to main gate at Gliderport. Shuttle service runs from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday & Friday only

- Only 1 parking pass required per vehicle



Sunrunner (5187 Pacific Highway, San Diego)

- $10 round-trip shuttle pass at 5187 Pacific Hwy.; no parking pass necessary

- Continous shuttle service from lot to main gate at Gliderport. Shuttle service runs from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday & Friday only

- Shuttle pass is required for all riders 12 and older; kids ride free



Sanford Consortium

- $25 at 2880 Torrey Pines Scenic Dr., La Jolla. Saturday SOLD OUT, Sunday available

- Only 1 parking pass required per vehicle



Scripps Lot A

- $30 at 10800 N. Torrey Pines Rd., La Jolla. Saturday SOLD OUT, Sunday available

- One parking pass required per vehicle



Scripps Lot B

- $30 at 3506 Cray Ct., La Jolla. Open Saturday SOLD OUT, Sunday available

- One parking pass required per vehicle



Free bicycle parking available near main entrance at 2880 Torrey Pines Scenic Dr., La Jolla.