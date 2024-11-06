10News Wake Up Call: Wednesday, Nov. 6

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning, San Diego! ABC 10News brings you the latest local headlines from overnight and early this morning and microclimate forecasts to help you plan your day.

Former President Donald Trump is poised to return to the White House following a historic election defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump won key battleground states, including Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, and secured more than enough electoral votes to capture the presidency.

Late Tuesday night, after numerous projections showed Trump as the winner, he addressed the nation.

"I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president,” he said.

Harris, who held a watch party in Washington, D.C., did not immediately speak after many results projected a Trump victory. She was expected to address the election results later on Wednesday.

In San Diego County and across California, the fate of many key races and propositions/measures appeared to be mostly decided on Election Day, but votes were still being counted.

Former President Trump, following his presumptive win on Election Day, took the stage in Florida.

A truck broadsided an MTS trolley car at a Chula Vista intersection Tuesday, leading to over a dozen reported injuries.

The collision happened at around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and L Street, according to authorities at the scene.

Details on what led to the crash were not immediately known, but authorities confirmed 17 people were hurt.

Due to the incident, trolley services were impacted for the remainder of the evening, and MTS officials stated the crash was expected to “result in delays” of service between H Street and Iris Avenue on Wednesday morning.

MTS officials said buses would be available between H Street and Iris Avenue.

City of San Diego and county voters on Election Day largely rejected measures that would raise sales taxes, according to early returns.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and the City Council had supported Measure E, saying the city needed more revenue, especially for transportation issues.

Measure E, if passed by voters, would increase the sales tax in the city by 1 percent to 8.75%.

Meanwhile, countywide voters have mostly decided against Measure G.

If passed, Measure G was expected to generate $350 million a year, and half of the money would be dedicated to roads and highway projects.

One year after he was brought aboard, we are following through on how Albert – the first ever bloodhound to join the sheriff’s Search and Rescue team – is making a difference in the community.

Albert, who is now three years old, joined the team in 2023; so far, the bloodhound has completed four searches and rescues.

