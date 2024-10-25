San Diego voters to decide on sales tax increase

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego residents will have the opportunity to vote on Measure E in the upcoming election, which proposes a 1% increase in the city’s sales tax, raising it from 7.75% to 8.75%.

If approved, the measure is expected to generate approximately $400 million annually for the city's General Fund, providing unrestricted revenue for various municipal needs.

Supporters, including Mayor Todd Gloria and City Councilmember Raul Campillo, argue that the increased revenue is essential to meet the city's critical maintenance needs.

However, opponents of the measure raise concerns about the lack of restrictions on how the revenue could be spent. Critics fear that the funds could be diverted to employee pay raises rather than focusing on infrastructure improvements.

As it stands, the city currently collects 1% of the total sales tax, which is one of the lowest rates in California. If passed, the new tax is expected to take effect on April 1, 2025, and will remain in effect until amended or repealed by voters.

