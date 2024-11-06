Californians passing Prop 36 to increase penalties for repeat retail theft offenders, fentanyl drug dealers

Californians on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to increase penalties for repeat retail offenders and drug dealers who sell fentanyl under Proposition 36.

The measure garnered by far the most support among 10 statewide ballot measures, and it rolls back much of Prop 47 that voters passed in 2014.

Currently, if someone steals something worth $950 or less, it's typically a misdemeanor. Under Prop 36, that's now a felony — and likely time behind bars.

Supporters say the measure will fight crime and combat homelessness by forcing people into treatment. Opponents have said the measure will cost tens of millions of dollars, and there is no threat that harsher punishment will prevent crime or get people off the street.

Here's a rundown of other statewide measures as of 11 p.m. Tuesday:

State Prop 2

This measure was passing, and it would authorize $10 billion to repair, upgrade and construct public schools and community colleges in California.

State Prop 3

This measure was passing by a large margin, and it would amend the California Constitution to declare that same-sex couples have the right to marry.

State Prop 4

This measure was passing by a large margin, and it would authorize $10 billion to be spent on environmental and climate projects, with the biggest chunk going toward drinking water improvements.

State Prop 5

Voters were saying no to lower the 2/3 support threshold to 55% for any local bond measures involving affordable housing construction or public infrastructure including roads, water and fire protection.

State Prop 6

This measure was trailing, and it would amend the California Constitution to prohibit prisons from using forced labor to punish inmates. It also bans prisons from disciplining inmates who refuse to work. Instead, inmates could voluntarily accept work assignments in exchange for credits that would reduce their sentences.

State Prop 32

This proposition was narrowly trailing, and it would raise the state minimum wage to $17 for the remainder of this year and $18 an hour starting in January. The wage would be adjusted for inflation starting in 2027.

The current minimum wage in the city of San Diego is $16.85 an hour.

State Prop 33

Voters were saying no to this proposition that would allow cities to control the rents on homes and apartments built after 1995 and for new tenants, which they currently are not allowed to do under the law.

State Prop 34

This measure was narrowly passing, and it would require health care providers who meet a certain criteria to spend at least 98% of their prescription drug discount profits on direct patient care. The only provider that meets that criteria is the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) whose owner is also heavily involved in housing politics and has been a huge supporter of rent control.

State Prop 35

This proposition was passing by a large margin, and it requires the money the state gets from a tax on certain health care plans be spent on Medi-Cal payments.

You can find a county-by-county breakdown of the voting on these props here.