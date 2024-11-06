Levin leads Gunderson in competitive 49th Congressional District Race

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano, appeared poised to retain his 49th Congressional District seat, holding a significant lead Tuesday evening over Republican challenger and car dealership owner Matt Gunderson.

Levin led the district -- which stretches from Del Mar to Laguna Niguel in Orange County -- 54.2% to 45.8%, a difference of around 19,000 votes. An unknown number of ballots remained uncounted.

Levin was among the 40 Democrats targeted by the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House Republicans' political arm. He is seeking a fourth term with the slogan, "Commitment to our community," touting the more than $1 billion in federal funds he has secured for the district.

In what he calls "an agenda for our future," Levin has pledged to:



"use every tool at his disposal to promote competition, produce goods here in America, and lower costs for families";

continue supporting elimination of the cap on the state and local tax deduction;

increase the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, "implemented at a pace that allows employers to adapt their business plans";

"increase funding for police in a way that helps them stay safe, do their jobs more effectively, and earn the trust of the communities they serve";

continue "to advocate for improved border infrastructure and more personnel";

expand access to affordable health care, which includes protecting and strengthening Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, protecting those with pre-existing conditions, and lowering prescription drug costs;

protect the planet for future generations; and

fight for more transparency and accountability in Washington.

Levin was an environmental attorney before being elected in 2018, defeating Republican State Board of Equalization Chair Diane Harkey, 56.4%- 43.6% to succeed Republican Rep. Darrell Issa, who chose not to run for re- election after representing the district for 18 years. (Issa was returned to Congress in 2020 when he was elected to represent the then-50th District, succeeding Duncan D. Hunter, who had resigned after pleading guilty to a federal felony count for misusing $250,000 in campaign funds.)

Levin defeated former San Juan Capistrano Mayor Brian Maryott, 53.1%- 46.9% in 2020 and 52.6%-47.4% in 2022.

Gunderson has said he supports:



term limits;

repealing the gas tax hike, stopping the proposed mileage tax, and protecting the 1978 property tax reducing initiative Proposition 13;

securing the border;

protecting Social Security and Medicare;

opposing any federal restrictions on abortion and fighting to protect fertility treatments;

making certain "our communities are safer for everyone";

prohibiting biological boys who identify as trans girls from competing in youth girls' sports; and

giving treatment to people experiencing homelessness, banning tent cities and camping on sidewalks.

