Early results show San Diego measures to raise sales tax are trailing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego voters were saying no to more taxes on election day, as were voters across San Diego County.

Measure E, a sales tax increase for the city, and Measure G, a sales tax hike for regional transportation projects, were both trailing by small margins late Tuesday.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and the City Council had supported Measure E, saying the city needed more revenue, especially for transportation issues.

The additional $400 million raised by the proposal can legally be used for a wide range of city needs, including infrastructure projects, core services, and general city needs.

It would increase the sales tax in the city by 1 percent to 8.75%.

According to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, San Diego's current rate of 7.75% is tied for the fourth-lowest among the state's 482 municipalities and lower than nine of the county's 18 cities.

If voters approve the measure, it will continue "until ended by voters, requiring citizen oversight and independent audits," the ballot measure reads.

Critics have said the new revenue would have no restrictions on how it could be spent and worry the city could spend it on employee pay raises instead of infrastructure and roads.

Team 10 has found city spending has increased by more than $1 billion in the past four years under Gloria, who was seeking a second term on Tuesday.

MEASURE 5 trailing

Meanwhile, voters across San Diego County were rejecting Measure G, a half-cent sales tax increase for regional transportation projects.

If passed, it's expected to generate $350 million a year and half of the money would be dedicated to roads and highway projects.

The San Diego Association of Governments, or SANDAG, would oversee how the money is spent.

The tax also is permanent unless voters repeal it.

