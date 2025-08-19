10News Wake Up Call: Teachers to go on patrol; job seekers warned of new scam

Happy Tuesday, San Diego!

This morning, groups of San Diego Unified School District teachers and other community members will take part in patrols to look out for ICE agents — action prompted by the recent arrest of a parent outside of a Linda Vista school.

Also, a North County mother has a message for the people who vandalized a memorial that honors her 13-year-old son, who was killed in a car crash last year.

Meteorologist Megan Parry breaks down the rising temperatures across San Diego County in your microclimate forecasts, plus we have other news you can use in the Aug. 19 edition of your morning newsletter:

TOP STORY:

Starting today, some San Diego Unified School District teachers and community members will take action by patrolling outside of several city schools to keep an eye out for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The action comes after two high-profile instances in which parents were detained by agents outside of SD Unified schools for the public to witness.

SD Unified’s superintendent said the recent incidents have left a growing fear among community members.

Patrols began during the first week of school for San Diego Unified students. Hundreds of teachers prepared over the summer and were trained by the nonprofit Union del Barrio.

Community patrols have been formed, consisting of a coalition of teachers watching over their schools while Union del Barrio focuses on campuses in the North County.

The group said the goal is to prepare educators to protect themselves and their students against ICE enforcement during the school year. Teachers were taught safety plans to follow if an ICE operation were to occur near a campus.

The teacher patrols were planned long before the recent ICE arrest near Linda Vista Elementary School.

Over the weekend, ICE issued a statement to ABC 10News that said they did not target the school, and they were never on school grounds.

The man detained is accused of fraudulently using a U.S. Social Security number; the agency added, “Allegations that ICE targeted Linda Vista Elementary School are FALSE. ICE was NEVER on school grounds. Any smears that ICE targeted an elementary school are contributing to the 1000% increase in assaults against our brave ICE law enforcement.”

At a 7:30 a.m. press conference at Lincoln High School, instructors taking part in the patrols will provide more details on their plans.

RELATED COVERAGE:



MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has started arranging a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday, Trump said the U.S. would support European security guarantees to prevent future invasions.

Details are still evolving, but European leaders express cautious optimism about Trump's efforts after their meeting at the White House. French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the U.S. commitment to security guarantees as a key outcome.

Trump spoke with Putin during the talks with Zelenskyy and European leaders.

Concerns remain that Trump might pressure Ukraine into concessions.

Zelenskyy emphasized the need for U.S. involvement in security guarantees for Ukraine.

CONSUMER:

The labor market has slowed sharply this summer, leaving job applicants with fewer places to turn for a new job.

The hiring cooldown has hit nearly every industry, including manufacturing, hospitality, and the federal government.

WATCH — Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau has the details on scams that involve bad actors targeting those hunting for a job:



WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A family still mourning the loss of their 13-year-old son is facing fresh heartbreak after his roadside memorial in Escondido was vandalized over the weekend.

Norma Tapia made the devastating discovery Sunday morning at the memorial site for her son Junior, who was killed while riding in a car in late April 2024.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through with the family’s mission to find whoever damaged Junior’s memorial:

Family grieves after memorial for 13-year-old crash victim vandalized

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: