Thirteen-year-old killed in Escondido DUI crash; several injured

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — A fatal DUI crash in Escondido overnight has left a 13-year-old dead and several other people injured, according to Escondido Police.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, authorities responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of North Broadway and Country Club Lane, where they found several people with injuries.

A 13-year-old with critical injuries was transported to Palomar Medical Center, where he died. An adult man and woman were also transported to nearby hospitals with unknown injuries.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and have identified 20-year-old Alexander Tito Oroz as one of the drivers involved. Oroz received treatment at Tri-City Hospital and is facing charges of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter.

Lt. Damian Jackson said the 13-year-old victim was a passenger in Oroz's car at the time of the crash. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The Escondido Police Department's Traffic Division is investigating the collision. Anyone who was a witness or knows anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Escondido Police Collision Investigator Officer Paul Smyth at (760) 839-4423.